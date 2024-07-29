Oppenheimer Increases Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target to $5.00

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Community Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $707.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.52. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

