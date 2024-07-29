Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Short Interest Down 16.8% in July

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 873,600 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 645,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research raised Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange
Orange Price Performance
Shares of Orange stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 464,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,043. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Orange Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4523 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.
About Orange
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
