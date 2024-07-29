Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Short Interest Down 16.8% in July

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 873,600 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 645,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research raised Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Get Orange alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORAN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange

Orange Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Orange by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,642,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 620,438 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Orange by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after buying an additional 155,549 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Orange by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Orange by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 312,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Orange by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 310,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 44,290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Orange stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 464,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,043. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Orange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4523 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

About Orange

(Get Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.