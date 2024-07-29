O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,100.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,130.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.6 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,110.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,021.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1,047.74. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

