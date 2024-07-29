ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at $2,721,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIX in the first quarter valued at $1,639,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ORIX in the first quarter valued at $842,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ORIX by 21.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

ORIX Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IX stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $115.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.29. ORIX Co. has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $119.69.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

