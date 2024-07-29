Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $194.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered Packaging Co. of America from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $199.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $199.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.62 and its 200-day moving average is $179.52.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

In related news, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

