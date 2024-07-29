Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) SVP Donald R. Shirley Sells 6,000 Shares

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PKG traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.40. The company had a trading volume of 390,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,347. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $199.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.62 and its 200 day moving average is $179.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

PKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BNP Paribas cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

