Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Short Interest Update

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,244,900 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the June 30th total of 4,681,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.5 days.

Paladin Energy Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of Paladin Energy stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.20. 34,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,821. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paladin Energy has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

