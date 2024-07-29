Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Short Interest Update

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,244,900 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the June 30th total of 4,681,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.5 days.
Paladin Energy Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of Paladin Energy stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.20. 34,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,821. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paladin Energy has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97.
Paladin Energy Company Profile
