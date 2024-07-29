Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,877,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413,417 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.27% of Palantir Technologies worth $135,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after buying an additional 6,466,596 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 102,479 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 49,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. Argus started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.90. 13,045,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,897,984. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 227.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $29.83.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,749,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,467,179 shares of company stock worth $242,726,313. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

