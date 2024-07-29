Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Up 0.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $28.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Palantir Technologies traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.34. Approximately 9,300,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 54,871,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PLTR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,467,179 shares of company stock worth $242,726,313 over the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

