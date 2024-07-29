Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Shares in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in AppLovin by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 212.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,339,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,311. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.59. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $91.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

APP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $477,531.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,246.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $330,666.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,892.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $477,531.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,246.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,857,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,251,374 in the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

