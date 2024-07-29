Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,908,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $921,634,000 after purchasing an additional 203,495 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,001,000 after purchasing an additional 487,882 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,413 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 15,903.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,266,000 after purchasing an additional 446,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ralph Lauren

In other Ralph Lauren news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,636,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of RL stock traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.53. 609,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,994. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $108.60 and a 1 year high of $192.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.67 and a 200 day moving average of $171.00.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $202.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.42.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

