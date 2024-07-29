Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $356,000 in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at $1,855,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,349,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,768,000 after buying an additional 160,460 shares in the last quarter. Mango Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $49,570,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at $1,308,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1,551.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 62,914 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Liberty Broadband Price Performance
Liberty Broadband stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,023. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $95.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.
About Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
