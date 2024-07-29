Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $36,000 in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 907.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 43,376 shares in the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore Trading Down 0.8 %

WTI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.59 million, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $4.51.

W&T Offshore Dividend Announcement

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $140.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.96 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 100.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on W&T Offshore from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

