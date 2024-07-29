Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $352,000 Investment in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.88.

Shares of Ashland stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.83. 127,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,602. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.97%.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

