Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,234,000. Estuary Capital Management LP boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP now owns 268,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after acquiring an additional 88,055 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 152,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 38,065 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,998,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.99. 1,405,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.34. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $88.56.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.