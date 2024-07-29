Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 11,545 Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 140.9% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines

In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $1,126,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,050,419.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $76,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,764.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $1,126,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,050,419.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,577 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:RVMD traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.92. The company had a trading volume of 920,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,549. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Revolution Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

