Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 1,359 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,855,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913,933 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,338,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,721,000 after purchasing an additional 494,460 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,409,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,564,000 after buying an additional 403,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $30,337,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.03. 1,432,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,497. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.18.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

