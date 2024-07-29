Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $548,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,310,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 196,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,470,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 126.3% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $6.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $548.52. 313,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $524.66 and its 200-day moving average is $526.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $362.49 and a one year high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.27.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

