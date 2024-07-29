PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.43% from the company’s current price.

PYPL has been the topic of several other research reports. New Street Research started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.26.

PayPal stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,180,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,289,317. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.16. PayPal has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

