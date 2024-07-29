PayPal (PYPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. PayPal has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.650-3.650 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.830-0.830 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PayPal to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock opened at $58.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.16. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Activity at PayPal

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.