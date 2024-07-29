PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Short Interest Update

PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the June 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of PYPTF remained flat at $8.73 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10. PayPoint has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

