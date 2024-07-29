PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 126,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Cinemark as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,568,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,195,000 after purchasing an additional 213,593 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,286,000 after purchasing an additional 160,200 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,556,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 20.8% during the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 808,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,524,000 after purchasing an additional 139,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 696,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 101,272 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNK. Roth Capital raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

CNK opened at $21.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.36. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

