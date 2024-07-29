Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$58.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s current price.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ATB Capital upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.15.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

PPL traded down C$0.34 on Monday, hitting C$52.60. The company had a trading volume of 252,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,199. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.61. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$38.79 and a 1-year high of C$53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of C$30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion. Equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.1496556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pembina Pipeline

In other news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total transaction of C$1,098,764.74. In related news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total value of C$1,464,474.96. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total value of C$1,098,764.74. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

