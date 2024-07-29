Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Update

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,898,100 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 2,385,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Peninsula Energy Stock Performance

Peninsula Energy stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 334,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,993. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. Peninsula Energy has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

Get Peninsula Energy alerts:

Peninsula Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in the United States. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.