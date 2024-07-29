PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Stock Price Down 7.2% Following Insider Selling

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.2% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $17.08 and last traded at $17.22. 63,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 107,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

Specifically, insider Michelle L. Mellion sold 9,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $168,439.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Niels Svenstrup sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle L. Mellion sold 9,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $168,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,182 shares of company stock valued at $844,269 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEPG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PepGen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of PepGen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $558.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepGen Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepGen in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PepGen by 43.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in PepGen by 18.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,166,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 178,438 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in PepGen in the first quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PepGen by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 344,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

