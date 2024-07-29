Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Short Interest Down 11.5% in July

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the June 30th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Perenti Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AUSDF remained flat at $0.62 during midday trading on Monday. Perenti has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.62.
About Perenti
