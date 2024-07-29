Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PRFT. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.43.
Perficient Stock Performance
Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Perficient had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Perficient’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perficient
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Perficient by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.
About Perficient
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.
