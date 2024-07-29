Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40. Perspective Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a current ratio of 12.98.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Perspective Therapeutics

In other news, Director Robert F. Williamson III bought 3,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,939.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,490.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert F. Williamson III purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,379 shares in the company, valued at $584,830.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Williamson III purchased 3,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $39,939.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,879 shares in the company, valued at $490,490.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 30,814 shares of company stock worth $385,487. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 93,548 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,511,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,069,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after buying an additional 4,566,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

