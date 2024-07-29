Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Trading Down 4.5%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.38. 191,358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,883,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.36.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.89.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Petco Health and Wellness

In related news, Director Cameron Breitner purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,927,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 517,738 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

