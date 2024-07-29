Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 694,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,264,445 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Pfizer by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 64,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 146,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

PFE opened at $30.75 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $174.25 billion, a PE ratio of -512.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

