Pfizer (PFE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Pfizer to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Pfizer has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $2.15-2.35 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pfizer to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PFE opened at $30.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

