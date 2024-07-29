PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 45,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PG&E stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.33. 3,413,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,337,441. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

