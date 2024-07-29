Phillips 66 (PSX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $142.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $107.41 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSX

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.