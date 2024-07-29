Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.60

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 74.60 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 74.10 ($0.95), with a volume of 808895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.93).
The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 65.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £404.02 million, a PE ratio of -483.33 and a beta of 0.41.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,666.67%.
Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £757 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 September 2023). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.
