Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.60

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 74.60 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 74.10 ($0.95), with a volume of 808895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.93).

Picton Property Income Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 65.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £404.02 million, a PE ratio of -483.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

Picton Property Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,666.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Picton Property Income Company Profile

In other Picton Property Income news, insider Michael Morris sold 168,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.86), for a total transaction of £112,922.47 ($145,256.59). 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £757 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 September 2023). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.