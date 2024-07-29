Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Short Interest Down 28.0% in July

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,500 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 335,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Pine Cliff Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.64. 19,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,066. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

