Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL) Director Tasis Anastasios Giannoukakis Buys 23,500 Shares

Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Get Free Report) Director Tasis Anastasios Giannoukakis purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $21,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,559.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PAPL stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. Pineapple Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Pineapple Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Pineapple Financial Inc operates as a mortgage technology and brokerage company in Canada. The company provides mortgage brokerage services and technology solutions to Canadian mortgage agents, brokers, sub-brokers, brokerages, and consumers; and mortgage consultation services through field agents. It also operates MyPineapple, a technology platform that allows users to conduct their brokerage services.

