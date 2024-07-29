Piper Sandler Boosts MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Price Target to $30.00

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.38% from the company’s current price.

MOFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MidWestOne Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of MOFG opened at $29.02 on Monday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $457.36 million, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.22). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles N. Funk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,714.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles N. Funk sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles N. Funk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,714.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,351 shares of company stock worth $200,267. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOFG. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $346,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

