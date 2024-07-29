Piper Sandler Boosts Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $150.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.03% from the company’s current price.

DGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.15.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $145.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.42. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $150.59.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,472,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,070,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,783,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,432,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,921,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,853,151,000 after buying an additional 345,754 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

