Piper Sandler Increases AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target to $300.00

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

APPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $277.75.

AppFolio Stock Performance

AppFolio stock opened at $230.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.57 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.56. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $197.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.57 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppFolio will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 41,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.32, for a total value of $9,694,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,270 shares in the company, valued at $13,537,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 41,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.32, for a total value of $9,694,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,270 shares in the company, valued at $13,537,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 403,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,810,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,444 shares of company stock worth $31,124,559. 9.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 497.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 36,265 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 280.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,973,000 after buying an additional 26,815 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $4,415,000. Long Walk Management LP boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 122,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,135,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oberndorf William E acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $3,020,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Further Reading

