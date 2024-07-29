Piper Sandler Increases Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Price Target to $18.00

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

HBNC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.45. 29,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,637. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $725.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.05. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.03 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,765,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,955,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,987,000 after purchasing an additional 94,332 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 88,223.7% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 67,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 67,050 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,183,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,325,000 after buying an additional 34,861 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

