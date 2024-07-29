Piper Sandler Increases TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target to $53.00

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TCBK. StockNews.com raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

TriCo Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ TCBK traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $47.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,921. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $131.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. Analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $28,766.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 16,263 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 36,362 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 26,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,526,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,612,000 after acquiring an additional 86,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

See Also

