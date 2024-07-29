Ponke (PONKE) Tops One Day Volume of $25.68 Million

Ponke (PONKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Ponke token can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00000840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ponke has a total market capitalization of $261.71 million and $25.68 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ponke has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ponke Token Profile

Ponke’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,544,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol. The official website for Ponke is www.ponke.xyz.

Buying and Selling Ponke

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,544,226. The last known price of Ponke is 0.61417 USD and is up 12.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $21,285,724.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ponke should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ponke using one of the exchanges listed above.

