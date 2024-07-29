Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Short Interest Down 21.8% in July

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 638,900 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 817,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 328,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Popular Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BPOP traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.15. 371,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,097. Popular has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $105.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.89. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Popular will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

In other Popular news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Popular

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Popular by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,108,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,849 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Popular by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,816,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,240,000 after acquiring an additional 216,855 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,008,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,859,000 after acquiring an additional 366,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at $66,881,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,386 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BPOP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.22.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

