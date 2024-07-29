Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Given “Outperform” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their outperform rating on shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Popular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.22.

Popular Stock Performance

BPOP opened at $102.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.89. Popular has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $105.01.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.57 million. Popular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Popular will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Popular’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Popular

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Popular by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Popular by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 7.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Popular by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Popular

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

