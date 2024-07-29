Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target Raised to $123.00

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Hovde Group from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.22.

Popular Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $102.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. Popular has a 12-month low of $59.27 and a 12-month high of $105.01.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Popular will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Popular news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,700.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Popular in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

