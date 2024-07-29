Powell Industries (POWL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Powell Industries to post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.86. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Powell Industries to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

POWL stock opened at $139.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.50. Powell Industries has a twelve month low of $59.99 and a twelve month high of $209.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

In other news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $391,352.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,166,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total transaction of $4,117,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,668,628 shares in the company, valued at $343,520,446.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $391,352.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,166,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,650 shares of company stock worth $6,472,034 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

