Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 152,254 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,604,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,254 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.29% of Steel Dynamics worth $534,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $331,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 179,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,613,000 after purchasing an additional 60,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.01. The company had a trading volume of 174,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,760. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $151.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

