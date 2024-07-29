Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 177,957 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,814,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,957 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.92% of Revolution Medicines worth $155,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RVMD. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 140.9% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 6.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

RVMD traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.81. 110,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,927. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $48.61. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The firm’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $774,515.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,822.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $1,126,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,050,419.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $774,515.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,503,822.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,577. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RVMD shares. Raymond James raised shares of Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Revolution Medicines

About Revolution Medicines

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.