Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 425,207 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.67% of Zebra Technologies worth $414,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.1% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $327.08. The company had a trading volume of 91,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,364. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $337.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.67.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

