Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,439,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $162,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAIN. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $51.23. 91,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,128. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $47.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on MAIN. B. Riley boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

